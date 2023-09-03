India: Delhi teenager kills tutor who sexually abused him, say reports

A 14-year-old boy in Delhi was detained by the police for allegedly murdering his tutor who sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions, Indian media reported on Sunday (September 3). According to a report by NDTV, the Delhi Police said that the tutor (aged 28) used to regularly sexually abuse the boy and even made a video of the assault.

The teenager was detained on Friday, two days after he allegedly murdered his tutor using a sharp weapon, the NDTV report added.

Police received a call on Wednesday that blood was coming out of a room on the second floor of a one-room apartment in Jamia Nagar and the door was open. Upon reaching the spot, the police found the 28-year-old's body lying on the floor with deep-cut injuries on his neck.

Tutor was allegedly homosexual: Cops

A case of murder was registered by the police and an investigation was immediately launched. The report added that in the initial investigation, the police found out that the tutor was allegedly homosexual.

He met the 14-year-old two months back and sexually abused him on several occasions since. The tutor shot an intimate video of the boy and blackmailed him by threatening he would upload it on social media if the boy did not comply, police also said.

On Wednesday, the teenager reached the apartment in Jamia Nagar after receiving a call from his tutor to meet him. The teenager reached the apartment with a paper cutter and murdered his tutor before fleeing the spot. A report by India Today on Sunday said the tutor's phone, clothes, and shoes worn by the teenager at the time of the incident were also recovered.

