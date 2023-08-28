India: Delhi Police issues traffic restrictions, diversions & emergency medical services ahead of G20 summit

G20 Summit in India: The national capital Delhi is making all preparations ahead of the G20 Summit ensuring a smooth flow of the event. Recently over the weekend, the Delhi Police has put in forward some traffic restrictions, and diversions and has deployed 10,000 personnel on duty.

In a press conference on Friday, SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police said that the movements on roads and stretches in New Delhi and other nearby areas will be regulated and vehicles not destined for the city will be diverted toward the Eastern or Western peripheral Expressways and other routes, the Indian Express reported.

From 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 11, the New Delhi district will be considered a “controlled zone-I.”

Movement of Buses and Taxis:

“Heavy, Medium and Light Goods Vehicles will not be allowed to enter… goods vehicles carrying essential commodities and having a valid ‘No Entry Permission’ will be allowed to enter,” Yadav said.

“Buses already present in Delhi will operate on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.”

Autorickshaws and taxis will also be allowed in the city in areas like Connaught Place and other spots.

While movement towards the Airport and the Old Railway station, the officials said the same will be facilitated but the passengers are suggested to take the advised routes and keep sufficient in hand at the time of travel.

Meanwhile, metro services will be available for commuters. “Boarding and de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 5 AM on September 9 to 11 PM on September 10.”

Dedicated Ambulance services:

The senior police official said that a dedicated and specialised Ambulance Control Room will be installed and will be operating services from 12 am IST on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 and will continue till September 11.

“Around 20 junctions have been identified for passing of ambulances and traffic inspectors will handle these areas on two-wheelers.”

Individuals can contact on 6828400604/112 in case of emergency.

A virtual desk will also be present which will provide information about road diversions, closures, traffic and other travel advisories in the city.

“The virtual help desk will also provide information to delegates and tourists and further information can also be made available on MayMyIndia and Google Map Services.”



