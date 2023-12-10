India: Delhi Police arrest three including two shooters in murder of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Gogamedi

The Delhi police have arrested three people including two shooters in the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the news agency ANI reported early Saturday (Dec 10). "In a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has detained three accused, including the main accused (the shooters) Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, from Chandigarh," the Delhi Police told ANI.

ANI reported that the three accused were brought to the Crime Branch Office in Delhi.

The murder case

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead at his home in Jaipur's Shyam Nagar area on Tuesday. According to Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, the shooters entered Gogamedi's home and opened fire at him. "One of Gogamedi's security personnel and another person were injured in the firing," DGP Mishra added.

Gogamedi was immediately rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. #WATCH | Delhi: The accused in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case brought to the Crime Branch Office. https://t.co/oPuhcesScg pic.twitter.com/ynTa1HUkzN — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023 × A report by the news agency PTI said on Saturday another man- Ramveer Jat, one of the conspirators in the murder case, was arrested. Jat, a resident of Mahendragarh district of Haryana, was allegedly contracting shooters to kill Gogamedi.

The police told PTI that following the killing, Jat took to the road with shooters Nitin and Rohit on a motorcycle and got them on a Rajasthan Roadways bus ahead of Bagru toll plaza.

Quick action taken in case: Rajasthan BJP chief

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President CP Joshi said that quick action was taken in the murder case. "A quick action was taken in this (Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case) case and all the accused were arrested. I thank all the agencies for taking immediate action...," Joshi said. #WATCH | Jaipur: On Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, Rajasthan BJP chief CP Joshi says, "A quick action was taken in this (Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case) case and all the accused were arrested. I thank all the agencies for taking immediate action..." pic.twitter.com/B2knhaVqo9 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2023 × Later on Sunday, a memorial service will be held for the Karni Sena chief at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.