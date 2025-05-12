India has refuted Pakistan's latest attempt to spread misinformation, this time regarding alleged damage to an Indian airfield.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) of Pakistan showcased a selectively edited clip from an Indian news channel, falsely claiming it proved damage to an Indian airbase.

However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit debunked the claim, revealing that the video was selectively cropped to mislead and distort its original context.

“This is an attempt by #Pakistan to mislead its own people by producing doctored footage as evidence,” the PIB said in an official statement.

In its media briefing, the DG ISPR of Pakistan used a small part of a full video clip of Aaj Tak News Channel to claim Indian airfield has been destroyed.



The actual story in… pic.twitter.com/Bm2mKd12IO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 12, 2025

India confirms killing over 100 terrorists in air strikes

The Indian Armed Forces, in a joint press conference on Sunday (May 11), said that on May 7, after the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, Indian air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan killed over 100 terrorists.

Among the dead were Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudassir Ahmed, all involved in the hijack of the IC-814 aircraft and the Pulwama attack.

"Nine terror targets were identified after careful deliberation under Operation Sindoor. More than 100 terrorists killed in nine terror targets on early May 7 operation," Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said on Sunday.

The briefing was led by Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda.

The Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) also paid tributes to the Indian bravehearts who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor and ceasefire violations.

"We have lost 5 Indian soldiers in Operation Sindoor. We are indebted to them," he said. "I pay homage to 5 fellow personnel from the armed forces, their sacrifices will always be remembered," added DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.

On Saturday evening (May 10), India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. However, explosions and drone attacks were reported from parts of Jammu and Kashmir, which were thwarted by India.