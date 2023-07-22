India: Death toll from landslide in Maharashtra climbs to 22

The death toll from a landslide in India's Maharashtra climbed to 22 on Friday (July 21) with the recovery of six more bodies, the news agency Reuters reported citing disaster relief officials. The landslide occurred on Thursday night in the remote mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, flattening several houses. The Reuters report said that the hamlet is estimated to have been home to at least 225 people.

Over 80 people managed to escape and over 100 people are suspected to still be trapped underneath the rubble.

"Till now we have recovered six more dead bodies apart from 16 which we recovered yesterday. So a total of 22 bodies have been recovered till now," National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official SB Singh. Singh said that the rescue operation on Friday was suspended due to heavy rainfall and low visibility.

"There may be a possibility of another landslide but again specialists can comment on this. Probability is there," the NDRF official added.

Rescue operations resume

On Saturday, rescue operations resumed in Irshalgad with NDRF personnel using a dog squad to retrieve more victims. On Friday, NDRF official SB Singh that the response force was able to carry out two forms of search operations- canine and physical search.

"The weather is inclement. I mean it's like heavily raining, foggy. It is very windy after you go to the hillock which is a 1.5-2-hour-long, 3-km steep trek. The wind speed might be 40-50 knots-so that is a challenge. The biggest challenge is the non-availability of heavy machinery," Singh added.

'Everyone started running,' says landslide victim who lost 7 family members

Dhondi Daamalska, who lost seven family members to the landslide, told Reuters, "We came to know about the landslide at around 11 pm (1730 GMT) and after that, everyone started running. Later, ministers and inspector (police), etc., all reached the spot and they were at the site till morning."

Daamalska said she was able to run away and escape the landslide but seven of her family members were buried under the debris.

