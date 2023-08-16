India: Dead baby rat found in chicken dish, restaurant manager & two cooks arrested

A manager and two cooks from a Maharashtra-based restaurant were arrested after a customer on Monday lodged a complaint about finding a rat in his meal.

Anurag Singh, a bank executive found the rat in the chicken dish he ordered at the Papa Pancho Da Dhaba, a restaurant famous for almost two decades for its Punjabi fare.

Bandra police officials confirmed the arrest of the restaurant manager Vivian Sequeira and two cooks were booked under sections 272 (adulteration of food meant to be sold) and 336 (rash or negligent behaviour that endangers a person's life) under the Indian Penal Code.

What happened?

Singh recalled that he went on shopping on Sunday and went to a Punjabi restaurant for dinner. "The chicken curry that I ordered seemed to have a piece of meat that looked much lighter in colour. When I picked it out with a spoon, it turned out to be a small rat."

Furthermore, Singh said when he complained to the staff, they apologised but the manager didn't come forward for some 45 minutes. The bank manager added that he started feeling sick right after he discovered a rat in the curry, which he already had consumed and consulted a doctor on the way home and took medicines as prescribed.

However, the manager insisted that such an incident has not occurred in the last 22 years. He said that the food is checked multiple times by the staff members so that no such thing ever happens. Sequeira added that he feels the customer did it intentionally to extort money.

Devrak Gore, the advocate for the restaurant said that Singh came with one more person and was quite drunk and almost finished the food when they pointed out the rat in the dish after the staff objected to them for consuming alcohol.

"They even asked the manager whether he would like to settle the matter. Later, they approached the cops. They have ruined the lives of two poor people who are our cooks and do not have any criminal cases against them." He alleged that the cops didn’t go by the book in this case and did not include any FDA officials in their investigation. "They have not even taken any samples for testing. Nor was there a medical test of the complainant who claims to have eaten the allegedly contaminated curry. It was much later in the night that they asked the chef to get it to the station. Since it was not sealed and taken in front of witnesses, there are chances that it could be mishandled."

According to Hindustan Times, the three have been released on bail, while the investigation for the meat supplier of the restaurant is still on.

(With inputs from agencies)



