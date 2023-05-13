India: ‘Daiva Narthakas’ now hope for honorarium from Congress government in Karnataka

Dakshin Kannada or South Canara district in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has been making headlines after the movie ‘Kantara’ highlighted the rich yet lesser-known tradition of ‘Bhoota Kola’. In a nutshell, it’s a cultural ceremony which includes worship in the form of dance, music, and the exchange of dialogues. It is also a platform for villagers to seek solutions to their problems from their revered ‘daiva’ or deity.

After the movie’s success, the BJP-led government announced an honorarium for the ‘Daiva Narthakas’ over the age of 60, the community that plays a part in the dance during the ‘kola’.



Recently, South Canara was again in the news when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mulky for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign.

About eight kilometres from Mulky lives Vittala Panara, a 65-year-old who, after his retirement, is still actively performing to keep the tradition alive. “They said we would receive Rs 2,000 ($24.31) a month, but nothing after that. The payment we receive for one ‘kola’ is meagre; after paying all the helping hands, there’s barely anything left in hand. This honorarium would have helped.”



On being asked if the said amount would suffice, the jovial Panara says, “At least something is better than nothing at all.”

Talking of how much he earns for one performance, he says, “We are paid Rs 16,000 ($194.51) for the team of six that works overnight, in some villages, we are even offered Rs 25,000 ($303.93).”

Emphasising on how it becomes an expensive affair and the remuneration offered is insufficient, Panara highlights the cost of the ‘ani’, the gear (made with coconut leaves) they use to adorn themselves. He says, “It costs us about Rs 3,000 ($36.47) to make an ‘ani’.”

With the little remuneration and rampant modernisation, the ‘kola’ can be dubbed a dying art form. The young in the new generation are moving towards the cities to find jobs, or are engaging in business. “I have six sons and none of them will be taking this forward.”



Seven months ago, BJP MP P C Mohan tweeted, "Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention. The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 ($24.31) monthly allowance for 'Daiva Narthakas' above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma."



The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age.



Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma.@shetty_rishab pic.twitter.com/ll4aO1uwQp — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) October 20, 2022 × In a world where art shouldn’t be bargained for, an honorarium is only a boon, until received. But here’s the grim reality of an age of tradition that is seeing its fading days.

WATCH | Karnataka Election 2023: Counting underway, section 144 imposed in Bengaluru As the state now enters a new era with the Congress party to be in the saddle soon, the ‘Daiva Narthakas’ are hoping that the new government takes the lead and fulfils a promise made to safeguard the culture and honour those who strive to keep it alive.



