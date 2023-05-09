India: Daily wage worker's daughter scores 100 per cent marks in Class 12 exams

S Nandhini, a student of a government-aided school in Dindigul District in southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has scored 600 out of 600 marks in Class 12 exam of Tamil Nadu state board. Nandhini, who is a daughter of a daily wage worker, told the media that her father always encouraged her to pursue her education. She studied at Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School. Her stellar performance in the exams has brought joy to her family and her school.

“The result of Class XII has been declared. I scored 600/600 marks. This makes me very happy. My grandmother and teachers supported me,” she said.

“My father is a daily wage labourer but he never tried to stop me from studying. He told me that my education is my wealth and has encouraged me,” she added.

Nandhini's father S Saravanakumar is carpenter by profession while her mother S Banupriya is a homemaker. She has a brother who is in Class 6.

Saravanakumar told media that Nandhini was focussed on studied from a young age.

"She saw how hard we were working and always wanted to do what she could to lessen our burden," he told The Times of India.

A Akila, the headmaster of the school Nandhini was studying in said teachers expected her to do very well in the 12th exams. Nandhini had scored 598/600 in her Class 11 exams. The headmaster told The Times of India that Nandhini studied on her own under the guidance of her teachers and did not attend any extra tuitions.

The results of Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 for class 12 were declared by Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) on Monday (May 9).

This year, the overall pass percentage was 94.03. The district of Kanyakumari recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.05 per cent.

8,03,383 students appeared for the examination in all.

Girls outperformed boys in the board exams once again. They had higher pass percentage of 96.38 per cent compared to 91.45 per cent registered by boys.

