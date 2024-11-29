Chennai

The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued a Cyclone warning for coastal regions of South Andhra Pradesh, North Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, considering the rapidly evolving weather system in the Bay of Bengal. Classified as a 'Deep Depression,' this weather system has the potential to intensify into a Cyclonic storm by the afternoon of Friday, 29th November.

As per the forecast, this Cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coast between North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions, specifically between Karaikal and Mamallapuram, during the afternoon hours on Saturday, 30th November. At the time of the system's crossing, wind speeds are expected to range between 70-90kmph.

Owing to this system and its possible impact, for Friday and Saturday, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for more than 20 districts across the Tamil Nadu Coast. This includes a Red alert for Chennai and adjoining districts on Saturday. In a few districts of the state, the spillover effects of this cyclonic storm could continue to bring rainfall even on Sunday and Monday.

Preparedness of Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF

The Navy's Eastern Naval Command along with Headquarters, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area has activated a comprehensive disaster response mechanism, with a focus on Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search & Rescue (SAR) operations.

Naval personnel have been positioned with Gemini inflatable boats and helicopters for quick response to Search and Rescue requirements. Warships have been loaded with relief materials, such as food, water, and medical supplies.

The ICG has been proactively broadcasting weather advisories and safety instructions via radio, radar stations, and loudspeakers on ships and aircraft. These advisories are being directed towards all seafarers, including fisherfolk, urging them to return to harbours or move to safer areas in light of rough sea conditions, strong winds, and heavy rains expected in the coming days.

Further, ICG ships and aircraft are on high alert and remain on standby to address any emergencies at sea. The Coast Guard is ensuring that all maritime resources are prepared to act swiftly in case of distress calls, providing immediate assistance wherever necessary. In anticipation of the storm's impact, the ICG has stationed Disaster Relief Teams at strategic locations including Chennai, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tuticorin.

The ICG is also focusing on the protection of coastal infrastructure, including oil rigs, port facilities, and coastal settlements. Regular monitoring and coordination with state authorities are being carried out to ensure safety along the coast.

The National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) has positioned eight teams across coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, to provide rescue and relief when the need arises.