India, Croatia share common position on Afghanistan situation, says Jaishankar

At a joint press conference along with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday that India and Croatia shared a lot of common positions on issues like the Indo-Pacific, situation in Afghanistan and the two countries' resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Indian external affairs minister said, "On international issues, we shared a lot of common positions and perspectives. It was very apparent in our discussions on Indo-Pacific, on Afghanistan, on our resolve how to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

In a tweet about the meeting, Jaishankar said, "Fruitful talks with Croatia’s Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman."

Talking about the issues discussed, he added, "Detailed exchanges on full range of bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues. Committed to work with him to take our ties to a higher level."

With increasing economic cooperation between the two countries on mind, the Indian minister said there are a lot of opportunities in pharmaceuticals, digital and infrastructure sectors. "We believe that Indian companies will find Croatia a very good platform to operate and invest," minister added.

In the meeting, the two leaders discussed numerous topics of mutual interest, which included situation in Afghanistan, economic and cultural cooperation, EU-India relations and post-COVID-19 recovery.

After completing two-day visit to Slovenia, the minister reached Croatia where Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic received him.

