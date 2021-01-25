India confers Padma Vibhushan award to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

India has honoured former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country.

India has also honoured two Bangladeshi national Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, veteran of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war, Sanjida Khatun(musicologist) with "Padma Shri".

The country has also honoured Indian-American Narinder Singh Kapany with "Padma Vibhushan". He is credited with the coining of the term fibre optics and is also considered the "father of fibre optics".

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian Awards of the country which is conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

"Padma Vibhushan" is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. "Padma Bhushan" for distinguished service of high order and "Padma Shri" for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.



Nripendra Misra, Keshubhai Patel, Kalbe Sadiq, Chandrashekhar Kambara, Tarlochan Singh have been conferred the "Padma Bhushan".

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, ex-Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan were conferred the "Padma Bhushan" posthumously.