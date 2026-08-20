/Class 10 students in Telangana stab principal 27 times after being caught stealing money

A Class 10 student from India allegedly stabbed his school's principal 27 times and killed her after entering her house to commit robbery. The boy was apprehended with another Class 10 student in connection with the murder. The incident took place in Nalgonda district in the state of Telangana, specifically at the residence in Kondamallepally. Nalgonda district Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar told reporters that both students were 16 and the principal was 50-year-old. The victim has been identified as Kallu Rupa Reddy.

Why was the principal killed?

According to police, the main accused was staying in the hostel of the private school where Rupa Reddy was the principal. He reportedly began holding a grudge against her around 20 days ago, when the principal caught him with money and a cell phone in his bag and asked him to vacate the hostel. The boy was made a day scholar, a police official said. The main accused was reportedly a regular consumer of alcohol and also desired a two-wheeler. To take revenge from the principal, he along with another individual, planned the theft for five days and even recced her home. The boys also reportedly bought gloves for the theft.

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On the evening of August 11, he entered Rupa Reddy's house and stole ₹2.50 lakh from her bedroom and tried to flee the house. When the principal identified him, he stabbed her 27 times with a knife.

Rupa Reddy's brutal murder came to light when her husband, who was out of town, asked neighbours to check on her when she didn't respond to his phone calls. The neighbours alerted the police. Police immediately launched an investigation. After examining forensic evidence, fingerprints, CCTV camera footage, and verifying the identities of local rowdy-sheeters, they identified the students.

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