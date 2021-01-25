India, China troops involved in 'minor face-off' in Sikkim

Nine months after the first intrusion attempt and seven months after the clashes in Galwan, the Chinese have done it again - provoked India at the border.

There were clashes this time in Sikkim which took place last week at Naku la on January 20. New Delhi said it was a "minor face-off" as both sides suffered injuries.

Commanders on both sides stepped in to resolve the issue. It was the third border clash in Sikkim in a month as tensions remain even as talks are still on.

While thousands of soldiers maintain a tight watch on the border, China has been denying India's claims, rejecting media reports and even calling the clashes "fake news".

The first denial came from Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of state-run Global Times.

This is fake news. Based on what I learned, there is no record of this clash in the patrol log of the Chinese side. Small frictions often occur on China-India border area, but clash that caused multiple injuries will definitely be recorded and reported. pic.twitter.com/VaeU4Gxkdx — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) January 25, 2021 ×

“This is fake news. Based on what I learned, there is no record of this clash in the patrol log of the Chinese side. Small frictions often occur on China-India border area but clash that caused multiple injuries will definitely be recorded and reported,” Hu Xijin said on Twitter referring to an Indian media report he said there is no record of the clash and that the claims were simply fake news.

Around the same time, the chief reporter of Global Times posted on Twitter tagging WION and accusing us of sharing fake news while amplifying a Global Times report that once again peddles the same lie that the clashes did not happen.

China may have blocked WION from the mainland but they certainly hasn't stopped watching the channel. The borders are well defined in this area but Indian and Chinese troops clash frequently in Naku la especially after India began expanding its border infrastructure. There was a flare-up in Naku la in May last year as well. In June, Chinese troops attacked Indian soldiers in Ladakh kicking off one of the longest-running border stand-offs between India and China.

Reporters in Beijing heard about the clashes in Sikkim and questioned Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, better known as "wolf warrior" in chief.

Zhao Lijian chose restraint over aggression this time. He said he doesn't know anything about the clashes.

"Regarding the specific situation you mentioned, I have no information to provide you with. What I want to emphasise is that the Chinese border troops have always been committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the China-India border region. China urges India to meet China halfway and refrain from any unilateral actions that may complicate or exacerbate the border situation, properly manage differences, and take practical actions to maintain peace and stability in the border areas," Lijian said.

It was a predictable response while tensions persist at the border. On Sunday, both sides had met for talks once again which was the ninth round of commander-level talks. The last commander-level meeting had taken place in November last year. Both sides have met nine times to end the standoff. However, there has been no headway so far but the last round of talks seems to have ended on a promising note.

On Sunday, the Indian delegation had both diplomatic and military representation. Senior officials from the Indian Army, as well as the ministry of external affairs participated in the talks. Reports say their conversation with the Chinese side went on for 15 hours. India has been clear in its demand- it wants status quo and return of all troops to their original positions as they were in April 2020.

India seems keen on keeping the channels of communication open. New Delhi will like a swift end to this standoff despite promising a phased withdrawal on more occasions than one. China hasn't pulled back the PLA from several friction points, the positions from where it could step up its military provocations especially when the summer arrives.