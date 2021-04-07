India, China to hold military talks on April 9

The 11th round of India-China military talks is expected to take place on Friday, April 9. The key focus will be early disengagement in other areas of Eastern Ladakh such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang Plains.

Both countries were able to achieve complete disengagement at Pangong lake in February.

Last week, in response to a question, the spokesperson of India's external affairs ministry said the country "hopes that the Chinese side will work with us to ensure that disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest".

He pointed out that this "would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in Eastern Ladakh" as that "alone will lead to the restoration of peace and tranquility and provide conditions for the progress of our bilateral relationship."

Last year, there were aggressive actions from the Chinese side at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, including at the Galwan in which India lost 20 soldiers. Since then, ties remain strained, even as New Delhi undertook measures to cut investment from China.

The 10th round of India-China military talks happened in February, after complete disengagement at the Pangong Lake. The same month saw telephonic talks between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese FM Wang Yi. During the talks, both sides decided to establish a hotline for "timely communication".