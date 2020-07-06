India-China standoff: Disengagement begins at three flashpoints

Amid the ongoing face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh, the Chinese army has started pulling out troops from certain areas in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh.



​​ Both militaries have begun disengagement at three flashpoints - Galwan, Hot Springs and Gogra.

"Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles, and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon during the commander-level talks," Indian Army sources told WION.



The tensions between both the Asian giants escalated following a violent face-off on June 15, when 20 personnel of the Indian Army were killed in action in the Galwan Valley. The Chinese side also suffered casualties, but it didn't provide the details of it.

On June 30, the Indian and Chinese armies held the third round of Lt General-level talks during which both sides agreed on an "expeditious, phased and step wise" de-escalation as a "priority" to end the standoff.

On Sunday, special representatives from both sides held talks over the phone which led to the disengagement along the LAC. India's ministry of external affairs(MEA) said that NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had a "frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas".

India's MEA said that it was also agreed that "NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese FM Wang Yi will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols."

However, the situation remains precarious because the issue will persist as long as China makes baseless claims on Indian territory and disregards historical commitments.

China's intentions can't be trusted, and hence, India is taking a slow and steady approach to settle the border dispute. But, smaller steps like today's de-escalation will allow India to keep a better check on China's expansionist designs.



