India, China ministers attend summit as Delhi keeps eye on Chinese ship

Indian and Chinese foreign ministers on Friday (July 29), attended a regional conference in Uzbekistan. The conference came just a day after New Delhi expressed displeased at Chinese military ship's planned visit to Hambantota, a strategic port in Sri Lanka near waters that see heavy presence of Indian Navy ships.

Indian concerns are about a possible Chinese naval base that can potentially be built at the Chinese-built and leased port in Sri Lanka.

Sino-Indian ties have remained strained since armed clash between two armies at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The clash was preceded ad followed by massive troop build up by both the nations.

Reports in Indian media said that foreign ministers of both the countries may hold bilateral meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The meet could come on the sidelines of Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO).

Chinese research and survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 was en route to Sri Lanka and due to arrive on August 11, as per the shipping data from Refinitiv Eikon.

Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5 as one of China’s latest generation space-tracking ships, used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

During a weekly briefing late on Thursday, an Indian foreign ministry spokesman said the government was monitoring the planned visit of the Chinese ship, adding that New Delhi would protect its security and economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE