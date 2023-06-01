India, China hold in-person talks over eastern Ladakh row

The governments of India and China on Wednesday (May 31) held in-person diplomatic talks in New Delhi over the eastern Ladakh row. According to a report by the news agency PTI, the two countries discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in a "frank and open manner".

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that New Delhi and Beijing agreed to hold the 19th round of high-level military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Wednesday's discussion took place under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). The Indian side was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA. The Chinese side, meanwhile, was led by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PTI reported.

It was the 27th meeting of the WMCC and the previous meeting was held in Beijing on February 22. New Delhi, Beijing reviewed the situation along LAC: MEA In a statement, the MEA said The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in a frank and open manner.

"In order to achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (19th) round of Senior Commander's meeting at an early date," the statement added.

India and China troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks. What happened during the 18th round of talks? The 18th round of military talks between India and China was held on April 23 during which both sides decided agreed to stay in close touch and work out a mutually acceptable solution to the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at the earliest.

And days later, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu arrived in India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Shangfu met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh and the two leaders held bilateral talks.

Singh told his Shangfu that China's violation of existing border agreements "eroded" the entire basis of ties between the two countries and that all issues relating to the frontier must be resolved in accordance with the existing pacts.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff started on May 5, 2020, after a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area. And in June of that year, a violent skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops broke out in the Galwan Valley, resulting in losses on both sides. This was the most serious military conflict between India and China in decades.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE