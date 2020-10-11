India-China corps commander talks to take place at Chushul on October 12

Amid the India-China standoff at the LAC, the seventh India-China corps commander-level talks are due to take place on October 12 at Chushul.

Watch video: IAF's Chinook helicopter carries out night sortie from Leh airbase

Indian and Chinese commanders have been involved in commander-level talks since May and after the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, although the PLA had lost soldiers as well but the Chinese foreign ministry has refused to divulge figures.

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in another clash on August 29-30 as the Indian side pushed back the Chinese incursion.

India's foreign ministry had said earlier that it "never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 Line of Actual Contro(LAC). The position has been consistent and well known including to the Chinese."

The MEA called on the Chinese side to "sincerely and faithfully" abide by all "agreements and understandings in their entirety and refrain from advancing an untenable unilateral interpretation of the LAC."

MEA had asserted that the "two sides had engaged in an exercise to clarify and confirm the LAC up to 2003 but this process could not proceed further as the Chinese side did not show a willingness to pursue it.

The Indian Army military is set to keep troops deployed along the high-altitude border through the winter as Chinese troops have reportedly refused to budge from their forward positions in eastern Ladakh.

Temperatures in Ladakh can fall well below freezing with troops deployed at altitudes of over 15,000 feet. India has moved large quantities of supplies to stock its troops with Indian Air Force's large transport aircraft landed at a forward base in Ladakh.