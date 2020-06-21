India-China border row: Government allows soldiers to use firearms across LAC in extraordinary situations

The Indian Army has changed its rule of engagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the border with China, thereby allowing its field commanders to order troops to use firearms under ‘extraordinary’ circumstances, ANI reported.

The Rules of Engagement have been changed and the field commanders have been empowered to order troops to use firearms under extraordinary circumstances, Army sources said.

This decision comes after the violent face-off on Monday night with China in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers, including officers, lost their lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier stated that the Army has been given full freedom to deal with the situation on the ground.

The report further added that the Indian side is expected to discuss the matter with the Chinese Army during the Corps Commander level talks that are proposed to be held soon to ease the tension that has risen post the clash between the two armies in Galwan.

