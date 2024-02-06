India: Chhattisgarh man claims wife held captive in Oman, seeks help from centre

A man from Chhattisgarh has sought the help of the police to rescue his wife claiming she is held captive by her employer in Oman. He also shared a video of his wife who claimed a sum of over Rs 3 lakh ($3.5k) was being sought for her release.

A complaint has been received from Jogi Mukesh stating that he was not able to contact his wife who had gone to Oman for work, Durg Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Abhishek Jha said on Monday.

When asked about the next course of action, he said the police would approach the Centre.

Mukesh, a resident of Durg district, told PTI that his wife Dipika went to Oman last March to work as a cook.

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"She came in contact with one agent Abdullah from Hyderabad through a person from Khursipar in Bhilai (Durg). The agent facilitated her journey from Kerala to Oman. We (the couple) were initially informed that my wife would work as a cook at a house there, but she was forced to do the household chores. It continued for 6-7 months. I had told her to adjust", he said.

Recently, Dipika was assaulted by her employer. Subsequently, I spoke to her employer, a woman, on the phone and asked her to send my wife back but she demanded money for her release, Mukesh claimed.

"I have complained to the police. I also appeal to the prime minister sir to ensure my wife's return to India", he said.

Mukesh has shared a video of his wife in which she claimed that she was being held captive in Oman.