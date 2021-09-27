India, CDC well-placed to better respond to pressing public health challenges: Report

As the fourth Indo-US Health Dialogue began here on Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report to commemorate more than a half-century of successful collaborations with the government in New Delhi.

According to the report, the CDC`s decades-old, highly productive, and mutually beneficial public health collaboration with India has achieved measurable success across several critical areas, including, Polio eradication, controlling HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and influenza, building core public health capabilities across disease surveillance, laboratory systems, public health workforce and emergency response and scaling up antimicrobial resistance, and infection prevention and control.

The pandemic has further strengthened the CDC`s partnership with the government of India.

The CDC's Country Director, Meghna Desai said: "The impact and strategic value of CDC`s long-standing collaborations with the Government of India are increasingly clear. Many of our joint efforts are being leveraged to support India`s ongoing Covid-19 response."

"Based on past successes and current public health initiatives, the CDC and the government of India are well-placed to better respond to the world`s most pressing public health challenges," said a statement from CDC.

It added further that the government of India has successfully addressed challenges over the past decades through major investments in the nation`s public health institutions, dedicated resources and platforms to expand one of the largest public health workforces in the world, and a sustained commitment to confront challenging disease control priorities in the country and the region.

"From smallpox to SARS-CoV-2, CDC collaborations with India have benefited both our countries, the entire region, and indeed the world," the statement said.