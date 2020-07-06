India, Canada discuss Chinese aggression, bilateral issues

India and Canada have discussed growing Chinese aggression, something that has been a cause of worry for both the countries. The matter was discussed between Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria and Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) last week on June 3.

The Indian envoy after the meet tweeted, "Engaging conversation today with Foreign Minister of Canada Hon. @FP_Champagne. Discussed range of bilat issues, recent global events. Agreed on the role of growing economic engagement in strengthening ties between our plural, diverse democracies."

In response to a WION question, the Canadian foreign ministry said,"Minister Champagne and High Commissioner Bisaria discussed several issues of mutual concern. Minister Champagne and High Commissioner Bisaria looked forward to continuing to work together to strengthen the Canada-India relationship."

Both sides briefed each other about the ongoing situation with China. When it comes to India, Chinese build-up at Line of Actual Control has been a major cause of worry and June month saw violent face-off that killed 20 Indian soldiers. The Chinese side has been mum about casualty number on its side.

New Delhi has already briefed US, Russia, Japan, France and Germany on the India China violent face-off of 15th June.

Ties between Canada and China worsened after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhow, Chief Financial officer of Huawei which was followed by the arrests of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Businessman Michael Spavor by China on charges of espionage. Canada arrested Huawei CFO on the request of the US for violating Iran sanctions.

After the new security law announced by Bejing for Hong Kong, ties have futher taken a dip with Canada suspending extradition treaty with Hong Kong.