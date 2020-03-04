India can play active role in Israel-Palestine peace process, says UN Committee on Palestine 

The UN Committee on Palestine has lauded India's support to Palestine and said New Delhi can play a proactive role in Israel Palestine peace process.

The chairman of United Nations committee on the exercise of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and Senegal's permanent envoy to UN Cheikh Niang also lauded India's increased contribution to UNRWA ( United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) in an interview with WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal. The committee is in Delhi and met the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Edited excerpts:



WION: How do see Indian support for the Palestinian cause?

Cheikh Niang: The support is consistent. India was the first non-Arab country to recognise the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and in 1988, India was among the first few countries in the world to recognise the state of Palestine. Through its activity, India has contributed a lot to Palestine by giving technical assistance, scientific assistance in the field of science, technology, art, youth, health, education and culture. Even recently when UNRWA ( United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) was in crisis, India decided to increase its participation to the agency increasing its contribution to $5 million, which is hefty.



WION: What more you would expect from India?

Cheikh Niang: First of all, I would like to say, we are very happy at the committee at the way India is continuing its support to Palestine. What we have also said to the Indian authorities is that India is a major player in the world. India is a major power and it is respected, political power, economic power and we think India can also play a proactive role in helping restart the process to find peace for Palestine.



WION: You said India can help restart the process to find peace for Palestine, how do u see Indian role in the Israel Palestine peace process?



Cheikh Niang: India has good relation with Palestine and Israel. This is an asset for India to play a better role. It's a platform, which many countries don't have. With this Indian participation can be more fruitful.