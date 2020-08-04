India calls Pakistan's new map 'exercise in political absurdity' 

India has dismissed the release of new map of Pakistan by Imran Khan government calling it "an exercise in political absurdity" and "ridiculous assertions" which neither have "legal validity nor international credibility".

Pakistan's Imran Khan government on the eve of one year anniversary of removal of special status of erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir released a new "political map of Pakistan". The map showed Indian union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, erstwhile princely state of Junagadh in Gujarat & Sir Creek as Pakistani territories.

The ministry of external affairs in statement said,"We have seen a so-called “political map” of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh."

" These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism," MEA added.

While domestically Imran Khan govt might be hoping that it be seen as big political move, on paper same map was issue in 2012 by Pakistan govt. The only claim in the "new political map" is Sir Creek in Kutch region.

Imran Khan government has planned several moves ahead of the first anniversary of removal of spl status which includes renaming Kashmir high which to Srinagar highway in capital Islamabad.

The move by Pakistan comes months after Nepal's KP Sharma Oli govt announced a new map of nepal nepal showing Indian territories Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.