India Budget 2023: Increase in funds for Maldives, Bhutan, support for Afghanistan continues 

India has increased its monetary support for Bhutan and Maldives in its Budget 2023 announced on Wednesday.

The Government of India has allocated Rs 2,400 crore for Bhutan, a slight increase compared to last year of Rs 2,266 crore, and Rs 400 crore to the Maldives.

India has been involved in a number of infrastructure projects in the Maldives, including the Greater Malé Connectivity Project.

Afghanistan saw no change in allocation and is set to receive Rs 200 cr. But what is interesting is New Delhi continues its support for the people of the country despite not recognising the Taliban regime.

Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021, and this is the second year in a row that India has continued its monetary support for the country. It’s important to note that while India allocated Rs 200 cr in last year's budget, the revised budget was increased to Rs 350 cr for the same financial year. In the last few months, India sent wheat, vaccines and humanitarian support to the country.

Countries that saw a decrease in allocation were Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mongolia, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

India allocated Rs 200 cr for Bangladesh this year, which was the same in 2022. Nepal saw a dip, with Indian aid standing at Rs 550 cr, from Rs 750 last year.

Sri Lanka saw a Rs 50 cr cut as the Budget announcement stood at Rs 150 from Rs 200 announced last year.

Myanmar, where India has been involved in key connectivity projects, will receive Rs 400 crore in aid, which is less compared to last year’s allocation of Rs 600 crore.

The announcement for Mongolia stood at Rs 7 cr, compared to Rs 12 cr last year.

In the Indian Ocean Region, Indian support for Mauritius stood at Rs 460 crore versus Rs 900 crore last year and for Seychelles, it stood at Rs 10 cr from previous year's announcement of Rs 14.06 cr.

Announcements were also made for international organisations. New Delhi allocated Rs 17 cr for BIMSTEC Secretariat, Rs 12 Cr for SAARC Secretariat, Rs 12.34 cr for Commonwealth Secretariat, Rs 200 cr for UN.

India has allocated Rs 100 cr for Chabahar port in Iran, which was the same as last year. The port is key to India's connectivity to its west—Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond.