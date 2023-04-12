India: Bomb threat at Delhi's Indian school; checks underway

A school in India's national capital was evacuated on Wednesday (April 12) after a bomb threat was sent in an email to the school administration.

The bomb disposal squad reached “The Indian School” which is located in South Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar and the premises are being currently checked.

“The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed," said the Delhi police.

More details awaited.

According to the information shared by the police, the school authorities received the email around 10:50 am in the morning, after which the school administration immediately called the police and contacted the parents to pick up their children.

In a message to the parents, the administration stated, “On account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details...Front Gate…self pickup…Back gate van users. School will resume as usual tomorrow.”

The police said that the school was evacuated as a precautionary measure. The video from outside the gate of the school showed a huge crowd of parents eagerly waiting for their children.

"We received a message from the school asking us to take our children home," said one of the parents.

In November 2022, a similar email was received by the school. The police said that the students were then evacuated from the school premises and the threat was later found to be a hoax.

“This is not the first time the school admin received a bomb threat. Last year in November, the admin received a similar email from an unknown sender. That was a hoax email. Our teams are at the spot with Bomb Disposal Sqaud and dog squad,” said DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary, speaking on the bomb threat.

