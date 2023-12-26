India: Bomb blast scare near Israel Embassy, security agencies on toes

Security agencies reported in a hurry after receiving alert about an alleged blast behind the Israeli Embassy located in the Chanakyapuri area of Delhi, the diplomatic neighbourhood of the capital.

Delhi Police said they received a call about a blast near the Israeli mission. According to reports, the caller informed about a blast in an empty plot behind the embassy building. Delhi Fire Service received a call of a blast near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area this evening.



"So far nothing has been found at the location," says Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/Ipd23kciBS — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023 × An Israeli Embassy spokesperson told WION: "We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy. The Delhi police and the security team are still investigating the situation."

Israel's foreign ministry said all staff were unharmed following the blast and Israeli authorities were cooperating with their Indian counterparts to investigate the cause of the explosion.

An eyewitness who was around when the blast took place said: "This happened around 5 pm, I was on my duty and heard a huge sound. When I came out, I saw smoke coming from the top of a tree, that's all I saw. Police have taken my statement."

A special cell team of Delhi Police along with the bomb squad has been sweeping the area after arriving at the spot. As of the last update, nothing suspicious had been found at the location.

Previous similar incident

Notably, this is not the first instance when the Israeli Embassy in Delhi has been subjected to such an incident. Nearly three years ago on January 29, 2021, a crude bomb went off near the Israeli Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road on a day India and Israel marked the 29th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Within days of the blast, the investigation of the case was handed to the NIA from Delhi Police. However, the two suspects, that an autorickshaw driver claimed to have picked up from Tughlaq Road minutes after the explosion and dropped off at Jamia Nagar, were never caught.