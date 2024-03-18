INDIA bloc bolsters unity efforts at culmination of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday evening (March 17), leaders of the INDIA bloc, including M K Stalin, Uddhav Thackrey, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and several others, stood together posing for a picture in a show of strength and "unity" in the alliance.

While addressing the rally Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "We have entered politics to work for people...Rahul Gandhi has visited all over India to understand the heart of India. It is a journey to restore India that is destroyed by BJP."

National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, speaking at the event called on the voters to safeguard votes and alleged EVMs of being "thief".

"You have to protect your votes because the machine (EVM) is a thief. When you cast your vote, check the paper trail and verify your vote... When the INDIA Alliance will form the government, this machine will end. Secondly, the Election Commission will become independent," said Abdullah.

"The first Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanniyakumari and ended in Kashmir. It was snowing in Kashmir and many of the members had never seen snow in their lives... This is our India," he mentioned.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav lauded Gandhi for the Yatra (march) and said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has tried to deliver a message which is quite significant in today's days...To save India's Constitution, and brotherhood and to defeat hatred, he commenced the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and for that my heartfelt thanks to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party."

Opposition launches scathing attack on BJP

The opposition INDIA bloc hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar calling out voters to oust BJP from power.

"Mahatma Gandhi gave 'Quit India' slogan from this city, today we (INDIA alliance) should vow to oust BJP from power...," he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti, while addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Manzil, said that the people of ruling party were "scared of Gandhi".

"...You (Rahul Gandhi) have Gandhi in your name and the BJP is scared of it. Today, I can see people with different thoughts and ideas here, let me tell you this is 'India.' The election is all set to begin; the public has the most powerful weapon of the Constitution and that is the 'vote.'...." Mufti said.