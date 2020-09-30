India: Ayurvedic trials treating coronavirus show groundbreaking results

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken more than one million lives across the globe with no concrete medication or vaccine in sight. But we bring good news!

As part of an ongoing research, clinical trials conducted across three hospitals have displayed that natural treatment, or as more commonly called “Ayurveda” has shown positive results in easing symptoms of the virus before the allopathic medicines.

The Ayurvedic remedy goes by the names “Immunofree” and “Reginmune”, made by Corival Life Sciences and Biogetica respectively. News agency IANS reported that the results are no short of “groundbreaking”

The most common tests for COVID-19 like Procalcitonin, RT-PCR, C reactive protein, etc are exhibiting 20-60 per cent improvement after the patients undergoing nature-based treatments, as opposed to the more common medications.

COVID-19 causes a range of symptoms, some minor like body ache, dry cough, headaches to more serious symptoms like shortness of breath and difficulty in speaking. The Ayurvedic mode of treatment was also able to relieve such symptoms a lot quickly.

When compared with conventional treatments for COVID-19, Ayurvedic treatment has shown quicker improvement too. 86.66 per cent patients undergoing a natural treatment tested negative by the fifth day vs 60 per cent patients on conventional treatment.

On the 10th day, all patients tested negative for the virus after Ayurvedic treatment.

The three hospitals where Ayurvedic clinical trials are taking place in India are Government Medical Hospital, Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh; Parul Sevashram Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat, and Lokmanya Hospital Pune, Maharashtra.