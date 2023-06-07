ugc_banner

India: At least six killed after freak train mishap in Odisha

Odisha, IndiaUpdated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Breaking news.

Local reports mentioned that parked bogies of the goods trains rolled down abruptly 

At least six people were killed and several were injured on Wednesday (June 7) in a freak train mishap in Odisha — the same state in east India which saw a major train crash last week that killed nearly 300 people and injured hundreds. 

The incident happened when people were reportedly run over by a goods train at Jajpur Road Railway station. 

Local reports mentioned that bogies of the goods trains rolled down abruptly.

The wagons were not attached to the engine and they were parked on the safety track. 

more to follow... 

