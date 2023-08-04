India: At least dozen feared missing in Uttarakhand after landslide in Rudraprayag

At least a dozen people are reported to be missing in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district due to a landslide on Thursday night (August 3). According to the news agency ANI, the landslide occurred after torrential rain near the Gaurikund post bridge. Three shops have been damaged.

ANI reported that teams of the district administration, disaster management, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were present on the spot.

Disaster Management Officer, Dalip Singh Rajwar says, "We got information that 3 shops were affected because of falling rocks and heavy rainfall...The search operation was started immediately. It was said that around 10-12 people were there but till now they have not been… pic.twitter.com/QSUuPHDfcE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2023 ×

"The operation is going on to find the missing people," SP Rudraprayag, Dr Visakha told ANI.

Dalip Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official, meanwhile, said, "We got information that 3 shops were affected because of falling rocks and heavy rainfall...The search operation was started immediately. It was said that around 10-12 people were there but till now they have not been located..."

Further details are awaited.

