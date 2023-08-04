ugc_banner

India: At least dozen feared missing in Uttarakhand after landslide in Rudraprayag

New DelhiEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

As per officials, 10-12 are reported to be missing in the landslide. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to the news agency ANI, the landslide occurred after torrential rain near the Gaurikund post bridge.

At least a dozen people are reported to be missing in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district due to a landslide on Thursday night (August 3). According to the news agency ANI, the landslide occurred after torrential rain near the Gaurikund post bridge. Three shops have been damaged.

ANI reported that teams of the district administration, disaster management, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were present on the spot. 

×

trending now

"The operation is going on to find the missing people," SP Rudraprayag, Dr Visakha told ANI. 

Dalip Singh Rajwar, a disaster management official, meanwhile, said, "We got information that 3 shops were affected because of falling rocks and heavy rainfall...The search operation was started immediately. It was said that around 10-12 people were there but till now they have not been located..."

Further details are awaited. 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

India: No Friday namaz in open spaces or mosques in Haryana; Delhi, UP on high alert

India projected to grow at an annual rate of 6.7 per cent through 2031: S&P Global

Manipur violence: Cop killed, armoury looted in separate incidents in Indian state