India Assembly elections 2022: Exit poll - AAP likely to form government in Punjab; Congress pips BJP in Goa

According to Zee News exit poll 2022, Goa is likely to witness a change in government in 2022, with Congress dominating the Assembly election results.

Zee News conducted the post-poll survey in association with Design Boxed - a political campaign management company. The exit poll was conducted in all the five states that went to polls— Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab.

Punjab - Malwa Region Exit Poll

Seat- 69, Congress 12-16, SAD+ 10-14, AAP 38-42, BJP+ 2-5

Punjab - Doaba region Exit Poll

Seats- 23

CONG 9-10, SAD+ 8-10, AAP 3-5, BJP+ 1-2, Others: O

Punjab - Majha region exit poll prediction

Seat- 25, Congress 5-7, SAD+ 5-8, AAP 11-14, BJP+ 0, Others: 0

Punjab exit poll: Vote share

CONG 25, SAD+ 24, AAP 39, BJP+ 6, OTH 6

Punjab Assembly election exit poll: Seat share

Seat- 117 : CONG 26-33, SAD+ 24-32, AAP 52-61, BJP+ 3-7, Others: 1-2

Uttarakhand exit polls: Vote share

BJP 35, Cong 39, AAP 9, BSP 8, Others 9

Uttarakhand Exit Polls: Seat share

Seat- 70, BJP 26-30, CONG 35-40, BSP 2-3, Others: 1-3

Congress pips BJP in Goa, may cross majority mark to form government.

Goa Exit polls: 40 seats

Vote share:

BJP 31, CONG+ 33, MGP+ 12, AAP 12, Others 12

Seat share

Seat - 40

BJP 13-18 , CONG+ 14-19, MGP+ 2-5, AAP 1-3, Others 1-3

Manipur Exit Poll - Vote Percentage

BJP 39, CONG+ 30, NPF 09, NPP 06, Others: 16

Expected Seat Share

Total Seats: 60

BJP 32-38, CONG+ 12- 17, NPF 3-5, NPP 2-4, Others 2-5