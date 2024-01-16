India: Assam brings back traditional bull fights nine years after ban

The Assam Government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, reinstated the traditional buffalo fight (Moh-Juj) after a nine-year hiatus.

The event, held in the Ahotguri area of Nagaon district, marks a significant cultural revival. The Supreme Court had previously banned such events, akin to Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu and Maharashtra’s bullock cart races.

Chief Minister Sarma, accompanied by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, attended the event.

Sarma later wrote on X, “In another effort to revive and preserve Assam’s timeless Bihu traditions, I had the privilege of witnessing the Moh-Juj after a nine-year hiatus in Ahotguri.”

From ban to reinstatement

The Supreme Court had outlawed Jallikattu and bullock-cart races in 2014, including events of a similar nature.

However, a breakthrough came in May last year when a five-judge bench upheld amendments by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. This allowed the resumption of bull-taming sports.

Responding to a Gauhati high court query in October, the Assam Government committed to framing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Subsequently, on December 8, 2023, the state cabinet approved the revival of traditional buffalo fights under strict SOP.

According to Sarma, Moh-Juj was introduced to Assamese culture by the 30th Ahom king Swargadeo Rudra Singha nearly 200 years ago.

Alongside buffalo fights, Swargadeo Rudra Singha introduced elephant-fights and bird fights, events that played a unifying role in society.

The chief minister stressed the delicate balance achieved between animal welfare and the celebration of ancient culture.

In addition to Moh-Juj, the Assam Government also revived the traditional bird-fight, Bulbuli fight, which had faced a ban in 2016. The event, organised in Hayagriva Madhav, was attended by Chief Minister Sarma and his family. Sarma reiterated the government's commitment to breathing life into ancient customs and rituals.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, raised concerns about the events being a violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960. PETA urged Chief Minister Sarma to halt Moh-Juj and Bulbuli bird fights during the Bhogali Bihu festival, emphasizing the legal implications based on Supreme Court judgments.