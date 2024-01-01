India asks Pakistan for release of 184 fishermen and consular access in annual exchange

India has formally requested Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 184 Indian fishermen who have completed their sentence, along with immediate consular access to the remaining 12 civilian prisoners believed to be Indian. This plea is part of the annual exchange of lists of prisoners between the two nations, as per the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

Both countries exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen every year on the 1st of January and 1st of July through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad as per the agreement.

"Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," stated the MEA.

India reciprocated by sharing lists of 337 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, identified as Pakistani or believed to be Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan provided lists of 47 civilian prisoners and 184 fishermen in its custody, presumed to be Indian.

"The Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody," the statement emphasized.

The MEA highlighted successful efforts, mentioning that 2,639 Indian fishermen and 67 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 478 Indian fishermen and 9 Indian civilian prisoners repatriated from Pakistan in 2023.

"India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country", according to the MEA statement. New Delhi urged Islamabad to confirm the nationality status of 65 believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending due to a lack of confirmation from Pakistan.