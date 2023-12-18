India: ASI submits sealed cover report on scientific survey of 'Disputed' Gyanvapi Mosque

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday (Dec 18) submitted the Gyanvapi mosque "scientific survey" report to a court of the district judge in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The next hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, but it's unclear whether or not the 1,000-page document by ASI will be shared with either side - the Hindu and the Muslim side.

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located in Varanasi, a holy place and one of the most popular tourist destinations in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India. It was constructed by Aurangzeb in 1669 and the Hindu side claims that the mosque was built after demolishing an ancient temple of Shiva deity.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu petitioners, said, "The report in sealed cover was placed before the court by the ASI's standing counsel Amit Srivastava."

A site survey was launched after the Allahabad High Court upheld the Varanasi court order, stating that the survey was "necessary in the interest of justice". It added that the survey would benefit both sides in the dispute.

The Muslim side has opposed a public report, but advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi survey case, said that the "report cannot be filed in a sealed cover". He said that, "ASI has violated the Supreme Court order."

"We've filed our petition before the court that the copy of the ASI report should be made available in the public domain and this issue will be raised during the hearing on December 21," Jain added.

In another temple-related case, The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved the order on the plea filed by the Muslim side seeking an adjournment of the scientific survey on the Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura, another popular city in Uttar Pradesh.

This comes after the High Court last week allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah premises, which adjoins the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The court has approved a commission to inspect Mathura's disputed mosque and the survey will be carried out by three appointed commissioners who are advocates.