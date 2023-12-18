Parliament of India suspends 78 opposition MPs in single day of winter session

The Parliament of India suspended 78 Opposition MPs on Monday (Dec 18), in a development that's sure to raise political temperatures in the biggest democracy of the world. Out of the 78 MPs, 11 have been suspended for a day while the remaining face suspension for remainder of the winter session for 'unruly behaviour'.

The development has taken place just days after 14 Opposition MPs were suspended. Thirteen of these were from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha. This means that as Monday, the number of suspended MPs stands at 92. The suspended Opposition MPs include those from Lok Sabha (lower house) as well as Rajya Sabha (upper house).

The 33 suspended MPs from Lok Sabha include Adhir Ranjan Chowdury, the leader of the opposition - Indian National Congress - in the house.

Here is a full list of suspended Lok Sabha MPs as reported by ANI Winter Session | A total of 33 Opposition MPs, including Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, suspended from the Parliament today for the remainder of the Session. pic.twitter.com/zbUpeMaHmU — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023 × The Opposition MPs had been protesting and demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement over a recent parliament security breach.

On December 13, intruders jumped inside Lok Sabha from viewing galleries carrying smoke bombs and shouting slogans. They were overpowered by the MPs and later arrested. More arrests have been made in this case. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the security breach 'serious' and has expressed the need for an investigation.

Watch | Delhi Police Special Cell leading probe into Indian Parliament Security Breach × In Lok Sabha, the Opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering, demanding answers from BJP and alleging that the government was running away from its parliamentary obligations. The proceedings had to be adjourned twice.

Situation was somewhat similar in the Rajya Sabha.

Despite the disruptions, Rajya Sabha was able to pass the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill and J&K Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In Lok Sabha, Post Office Bill was passed.

'Heights of tyranny'

The Opposition, especially the Congress, has reacted sharply to the large number of suspensions and has accused PM Narendra Modi-led government of violating democratic norms.

"All leaders, including me, have been suspended. We have been demanding for days to reinstate our MPs who were suspended earlier and that the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement (on Parliament security breach)." Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency ANI

"Today, the government has reached the heights of tyranny."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla however, claimed that the MPs were suspended 'to uphold the sanctity of the House.'