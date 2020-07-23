India arming itself to remain compelling deterrent against attack by neighbours

Experts have argued for long that China and not Pakistan is India’s biggest threat.

New Delhi might is recognising this fact by stepping up its defences by deploying the ultimate weapon: the nuclear bomb.

India’s nuclear weapons are pointing towards China now with Beijing within the range of Indian missiles.

Three years ago, India tested the Agni-5 missile. Its success was a boost for India’s defence capability.

In response, Chinese state media outlet The Global Times said “India needs to cool its missile fever”.

''India has broken the UN Limits on its development of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missile”

The article goes on to argue that Pakistan should have the “same privileges” in nuclear development that india has.

The whole artice appears like a defence of Chinese ally Pakistan.

China is worried about India’s missile capabilities because the Agni-4, as well as the Agni-5 can hit targets within mainland China, includinh its capital Beijing.

Experts who have closely studied India’s nuclear program have confirmed that Pakistan is not the country only focus now.

India is now developing capabilities to deploy nuclear weapons against China.

All three branches of India’s defence forces have a role to play in this new strategy.

On the air front, three or four squadrons of the Mirage 2000h and the Jaguar have been assigned nuclear strike missions against Pakistan and China.

India is also set to induct the Rafale aircraft, a fighter jet that can be used for nuclear missions.

On land, the Agni-4, which if deployed in northeast India, can hit targets like Beijing and Shanghai.

The Agni-5 is much more capable as it can hit targets in china from bases in central and southern India.

On the high seas, India is developing a submarine-launched ballistic missile which will allow Indian submarines to target all of asia.

To back the new strategy, India is increasing its nuclear asrenal. Reportedly, India has developed 150 nuclear warheads.

48 nuclear bombs have been assigned to aircraft with the Indian Airforce.

While India maintains the no-first use policy, it is arming itself to remain a compelling deterrent for any kind of adventurism from the neighbours.