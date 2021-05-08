India appreciates gift of 200 oxygen cylinders, 10 oxygen concentrators by Thailand: MEA

India appreciated the gift of 200 oxygen cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators by Thailand as well as the donation by the Indian community of another 100 oxygen cylinders and 60 oxygen concentrators, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday.

"A valued maritime partner in our extended neighborhood. Appreciate the gift of 200 oxygen cylinders and 10 oxygen concentrators from our ASEAN partner Thailand. Also, value donation by the Indian community in of another 100 oxygen cylinders and 60 oxygen concentrators," Bagchi said.

Earlier this month Arindam Bagchi welcomed the gift of 15 oxygen concentrators from the ASEAN partner and friend Thailand. He thanked the Indian community who have donated another 15 oxygen concentrators.

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of Covid-19.

India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits. 318 oxygen concentrators were received from the US on Tuesday.

Canada offered 10 million USD to Indian Red Cross to facilitate essential goods and medical equipment to India.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry. With this, the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day.

The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676.