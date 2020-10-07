India and Japan agree on cyber security agreement on 5G, AI cooperation 

India and Japan have finalised text of the cybersecurity agreement that promotes cooperation in security and resilience in the areas of Critical Information Infrastructure, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Earlier on Wednesday in Tokyo, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Japanese FM Motegi Toshimitsu for the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue. EAM is on a 2 day Japan visit, and on the first day participated in the Quad--India, Japan, US, Australia FMs meet.

During the meet, the Indian read out said, both the ministers emphasized that a "free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region" must be premised on "diversified and resilient supply chains" and welcomed the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative between India, Japan, Australia agreed last month.

Both sides reaffirmed "similarities in their respective Indo-Pacific visions," that are based on "rule of law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity". The calls for respect for territorial integrity comes amid Chinese aggressiveness, in South China Sea, with India at Line of Actual control in Eastern Ladakh and with Japan in Senkaku Islands.

Japan has agreed to be the "lead partner in the connectivity pillar" of the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI). The initiative was proposed by Indian PM in November at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok.

Other key issues discussed between the 2 foreign ministers were UN Reforms, North Korea developments.