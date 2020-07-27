India and Bangladesh partnership stands out as a role model in the region: Jaishankar

India and Bangladesh partnership stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh, Jaishankar noted that the ongoing COVID-19 has not slowed down the pace of overall cooperation between the two countries and added that New Delhi stands prepared to cooperate with the people of Bangladesh to tide over difficult times amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Very few countries in the world share such close fraternal ties as ours. Our partnership today stands out as a role model in the region for good neighbourly relations," he said.

"The onset to COVID-19 has posed new challenges to the world especially in realising our developmental goals. India stands prepared to cooperate with the people of Bangladesh to tide over these difficult times," Jaishankar further said.

Delighted to join Railways Minister at the ceremony to hand over 10 Broad Gauge locomotives to Bangladesh. Fulfill an important commitment made during the visit of PM Sheikh Hasina to India last October.

In a handing over ceremony held today, 10 broad-gauge locomotives were virtually flagged off to Bangladesh by Jaishankar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Jaishankar said: "I am delighted to join this ceremony of handing over 10 locomotives to Bangladesh. I am glad to know that parcel and container trains have been started between both countries. This will open up new

opportunities for our businesses."

Jaishankar noted that the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Railways have been effective partners in implementing India`s first neighbourhood policy which has been most evident in the case of Bangladesh.