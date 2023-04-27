India: Amit Shah launches world’s first liquid nano DAP; Here’s how it will help farmers 

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah launched the “world’s first liquid nano DAP (Di-Ammonia Phosphate) fertiliser” Wednesday. Liquid DAP, manufactured by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), is being touted as a revolutionary product as it will help farmers reduce production costs and help them wean off chemical fertilisers. IFFCO owns a patent on its nano urea and nano DAP, and the cooperative will get royalties for the product for the next 20 years. Based on its promising findings, the Agriculture Ministry authorised IFFCO's nano DAP fertiliser and announced it in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) in March of this year.

While launching the product, Amit Shah said, “The launch of IFFCO’s liquid DAP nano is an important beginning towards making India self-reliant in the field of fertilizers.” The minister added that the step was important for making India self-reliant in fertiliser production and boosting the country’s foodgrain production. How will liquid nano DAP help farmers and the government? As per Money Control, one 500 ml bottle of liquid DAP contains 8% of Nitrogen and 16% of Phosphorus. It can easily replace a 50 kg bag of traditional DAP. Now, the noteworthy point is that while one 50 kg DAP bag costs farmers INR 1,350, the 500 ml liquid DAP bottle will only cost them INR 600.

On the other hand, this will also help ease the burden on the exchequer as the fertiliser subsidies will not be provided for liquid DAP. Conventional urea is heavily subsidised. The government is expected to spend INR 2.25 lakh crore in FY 2024 on fertiliser subsidies.

