India: Amit Shah launches world’s first liquid nano DAP; Here’s how it will help farmers
India’s Home Minister Amit Shah launched liquid DAP by IFFCO on Wednesday which will help farmers big time reduce input costs and boost production
India’s Home Minister Amit Shah launched the “world’s first liquid nano DAP (Di-Ammonia Phosphate) fertiliser” Wednesday. Liquid DAP, manufactured by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), is being touted as a revolutionary product as it will help farmers reduce production costs and help them wean off chemical fertilisers. IFFCO owns a patent on its nano urea and nano DAP, and the cooperative will get royalties for the product for the next 20 years. Based on its promising findings, the Agriculture Ministry authorised IFFCO's nano DAP fertiliser and announced it in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) in March of this year.
While launching the product, Amit Shah said, “The launch of IFFCO’s liquid DAP nano is an important beginning towards making India self-reliant in the field of fertilizers.” The minister added that the step was important for making India self-reliant in fertiliser production and boosting the country’s foodgrain production.
How will liquid nano DAP help farmers and the government?
As per Money Control, one 500 ml bottle of liquid DAP contains 8% of Nitrogen and 16% of Phosphorus. It can easily replace a 50 kg bag of traditional DAP. Now, the noteworthy point is that while one 50 kg DAP bag costs farmers INR 1,350, the 500 ml liquid DAP bottle will only cost them INR 600.
On the other hand, this will also help ease the burden on the exchequer as the fertiliser subsidies will not be provided for liquid DAP. Conventional urea is heavily subsidised. The government is expected to spend INR 2.25 lakh crore in FY 2024 on fertiliser subsidies.
Nano DAP will also help farmers reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers, thus enhancing the quality and quantity of their produce. Reduced production cost and increased output will greatly boost the annual income of Indian farmers.
IFFCO to boost production of nano DAP
According to Amit Shah, IFFCO is expected to manufacture 18 crore bottles of nano DAP by 2025–2026, which will reduce the consumption of 90 lakh tonnes of traditional DAP. According to IFFCO, manufacturing facilities have been established in Kalol, Kandla in Gujarat, and Paradeep in Orissa for the production of nano DAP fertilisers. Production at the Kalol Plant has already started, and this year will see the production of 5 crore bottles of nano-DAP liquid or 25 lakh tonnes of DAP.
Farmers urged not to use NANO DAP along with conventional urea
While Shah recommended farmers use the new nano liquid DAP in place of conventional urea, he urged them not to use both at the same time.
