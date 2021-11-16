India allows quarantine-free entry of vaccinated foreign nationals from 99 countries

Fully vaccinated foreign travellers from 99 countries, who have a mutual recognition pact of vaccine certificates with India, have been permitted to enter without undergoing quarantine, according to revised guidelines issued by the Indian government.

However, they would be required to follow certain mandatory procedures before arriving in India.

Before their scheduled arrival, travellers from these listed countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands and Russia, are required submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal (newdelhiairport.in).

The passengers also have to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report, 72 hours prior to their journey, according to the revised Guidelines for International Arrivals released by the Union health ministry on November 11.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise.

India shares an agreement with some of the 99 nations on ‘mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates’ of nationally recognised or the WHO recognised vaccines.

Some of the countries, which features in ‘Category A’ list, do not have a mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccine agreement with India, but they permit quarantine-free entry in their land to fully vaccinated Indian nationals, the guidelines read.

Some of the countries currently considered to be "at risk" by India, which means the travellers from where would need to follow additional measures on arrival including testing, are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore.

"As India opened its doors to fully-vaccinated international tourists from all over the world beginning Monday, India tourism Mumbai accorded a warm welcome to the first set of international tourists who landed at Mumbai International Airport by Air France flight AF218," the Union Ministry of Tourism said in a tweet.

According to the guidelines, if fully-vaccinated travellers are coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine.

They shall self-monitor their health for 14 days post arrival.

(WIth inputs from agencies)