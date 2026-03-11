/India allows first passive euthanasia for 32-year-old man, SC permits withdrawal of life support

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (Mar 11) passed India's first order allowing passive euthanasia to a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. This is in line with the top court's 2018 Common Cause judgment (as modified in 2023) recognising the fundamental right to die with dignity. According to Bar and Bench, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan allowed the withdrawal of life support for the man as he remained in an irreversible permanent vegetative state for the past 12 years after falling from a building. The bench passed the order on an application of the father seeking to remove all life-sustaining treatment from his son.