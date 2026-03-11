Google Preferred
  /India allows first passive euthanasia for 32-year-old man, SC permits withdrawal of life support

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 11:08 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 11:08 IST
Man in wheelchair | Representative Image for this story Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

The Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia in its first such order under the 2018 Common Cause ruling, permitting withdrawal of life support for a 32-YO man in a permanent vegetative state for 12 years. The bench upheld the right to die with dignity after a plea by the patient’s father.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (Mar 11) passed India's first order allowing passive euthanasia to a 32-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. This is in line with the top court's 2018 Common Cause judgment (as modified in 2023) recognising the fundamental right to die with dignity. According to Bar and Bench, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan allowed the withdrawal of life support for the man as he remained in an irreversible permanent vegetative state for the past 12 years after falling from a building. The bench passed the order on an application of the father seeking to remove all life-sustaining treatment from his son.

(This is a developing story)

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

