/India all set to elect its next vice-president: CP Radhakrishnan vs B Sudershan Reddy. Who will win?

India is at the cusp of choosing its new vice-president after the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar in July. What was meant to be a mid-term continuation of routine parliamentary business has suddenly become a high-stakes political contest, drawing attention to two sharply different candidates and the power balance between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA bloc.

Why a new election was needed

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down on July 21, citing health reasons. His exit created a rare mid-term vacancy in the vice-presidential office, prompting the Election Commission to announce a special election for September 9, 2025. The vice-president of India, who is also the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, holds a crucial constitutional position—balancing legislative responsibilities while being first in line to the presidency should the need arise.

The candidates in fray

CP Radhakrishnan: NDA’s Pick

The NDA has fielded CP Radhakrishnan, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Currently serving as Governor of Maharashtra, Radhakrishnan is not new to politics or parliamentary life. A two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore, he also led the BJP in Tamil Nadu as state president. Over the years, he has developed a reputation for loyalty to the party and long administrative experience, which the NDA is banking on to project stability. His nomination was announced on August 17 and quickly secured support from several allies, including the YSR Congress Party, JD(U), AIADMK, NCP, TDP, and Shiv Sena. That broad coalition makes him the frontrunner in terms of numbers.

B Sudarshan Reddy: INDIA Bloc’s challenger

The opposition INDIA bloc has united behind Justice (Retd.) B. Sudarshan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge who also served as Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court and later became Goa’s first Lokayukta. Reddy’s candidature, announced on August 19, is a deliberate contrast to the NDA’s political choice. The opposition is framing him as a figure of integrity and constitutional commitment, aiming to appeal to lawmakers’ sense of independence and conscience.

How the election works

The vice-president is chosen by members of both houses of Parliament through a secret ballot under the single transferable vote system. This means MPs are free to vote beyond party lines, giving rise to the possibility of cross-voting. Polling is being held on September 9 at Vasudha Hall in Parliament House, running from 10am to 5pm, with counting set to begin immediately afterward. The result is expected by evening. With 781 MPs eligible, and around 770 expected to cast votes (given abstentions by some parties like BJD and BRS), the halfway mark is 386 votes.

The numbers game

In terms of raw arithmetic, the NDA enjoys a comfortable lead. Together with allies and external supporters, Radhakrishnan is estimated to command between 425 and 429 votes, already above the majority threshold. The INDIA bloc controls about 324 MPs — a significant bloc but not enough to tilt the balance on its own. Their strategy lies in presenting Justice Reddy as a moral alternative and hoping to secure cross-party votes or at least narrow the margin to showcase opposition strength.

What’s at stake

The vice-president plays a pivotal role in managing the Rajya Sabha, often becoming a key figure in balancing debates and ensuring the smooth functioning of the upper house. With India’s Parliament entering a period of heated debates on reforms, economic policy, and foreign affairs, the choice of Vice President will have immediate practical implications. Moreover, this election is a test of strength between the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc. For the NDA, a win by Radhakrishnan would reaffirm its dominant parliamentary control. For the opposition, even a closer-than-expected result would be touted as proof of growing cohesion among its ranks.

Likely outcome?