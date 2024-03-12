Agencies nab Pak boat with 6crew that carried 80kg drugs worth $60mn 

In the intervening night of 11th and 12th March, the Indian Coast Guard(ICG) apprehended a Pakistani boat with six crew, and seized narcotics worth Rs.480cr or approximately $60mn. The boat was apprehended about 350kms off Porbandar, Gujarat in Western India, along the sea lane that leads to Pakistan.

The operation that involved vessels and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft of the Coast Guard, is a result of the synergy between the Indian Coast Guard, Narcotics Control Bureau and Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad.

According to the ICG, based on intelligence input, its assets were strategically positioned in the Arabian sea on 11th March, Monday, and they had also deployed a Dornier plane to scan and locate a suspicious vessel.

After an extensive search, the ICG with teams of the NCB and ATS Gujarat, spotted the suspected boat and observed that it was performing evasive manoeuvres, which ensued in ICG vessels chasing it and ICG teams boarding and examining the target vessel.

The Visit-Board-Search-Seize(VBSS) operation led to the seizure of 80kg of drugs from the Pakistani vessel with six crew members.