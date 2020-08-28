India again records highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases; death toll rises to 61,529

India recored highest single-day spike of 77,266 COVID-19 cases pushing virus cases to 33,87,500.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 61,529 in the country, the government said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in country stands at 7,42,023, while 25,83,948 people have recovered, the Union health ministry said.

India had recorded 75,760 coronavirus cases on Thursday with the total number of cases rising to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases.

Meanwhile, Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,668 with the highest single-day spike of 3,682 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 456 as eight more patients succumbed to the disease, a health department official said.

New cases were detected in all the 30 districts of the state, the fatalities were reported from six.

"Regret to inform the demise of eight #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Khurda and Ganjam districts and one patient each from Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir and Rayagada districts.

Ganjam accounted for 185 of the 456 COVID-19 deaths reported in Odisha so far, followed by 59 in Khurda district, of the fresh cases, 2,241 were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,441 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 775, followed by Rayagada (495), Cuttack (369) and Mayurbhanj (272).

The state had registered its previous highest-single day spike of 3,384 new cases on Thursday.

Odisha has 28,836 active cases at present, while 65,323 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has so far tested 16,12,097 samples for COVID-19, including 58,840 on Thursday, the official added.