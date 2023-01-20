India: After an entire train engine, robbers in Bihar steal 29-feet long mobile tower, probe on

A rare theft scene has gone viral in India where a group of robbers posing as telecom company employees uprooted a 29-foot-long mobile tower in Patna's Sabzibagh and took off. The incident has left cops red-faced and local residents in worry, TOI reported.

It came to the limelight after technicians of the telecom company, while conducting a survey of mobile towers and 5G services found their network and its equipment missing.

The tower worth thousands of dollars was installed on the roof of a four-storey house belonging to a man named Shaheen Qayoom.

A case was filed against the unknown group after Mohammad Shahnanawa Anwar, the area manager of GTL told police that a mobile tower is missing. The case was filed under Section 379 of the IPC.

As of now, no clear ground regarding the culprits has yet been established.

The SHO, Sabihul Haque said that the tower was installed in 2006 by Aircel but in 2016 the company sold the tower to GTL.

He added that GTL did not pay rent to the house owners for the past few months, as it was not working. The owner asked the company to remove the tower.

During the investigation, Qayoom told that a group of men came and dismantled the tower. According to the house owner, he said that the fake technicians said that the tower is experiencing some technical glitch, and a new one will be placed soon.

The investigation is underway.

Similar instances have occurred in India last year when a similar type of group dismantled an entire iron bridge in Rohtas and a train engine in Begusarai.

(With inputs from agencies)