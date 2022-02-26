India advises nationals stranded in Ukraine to exercise caution, not move without coordination with officials

In another advisory for nationals stranded in Ukraine, India on Saturday advised them to exercise caution at all times and not move to any border posts to exit the country without prior coordination with its officials.

The fresh advisory was issued by Indian embassy in Ukraine. It particularly advised its nationals staying in the eastern part of Ukraine to continue to remain in their current places of residence and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible.

"All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of the embassy of India in Kyiv," the embassy said.

The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive, it said. The embassy is working continuously with the Indian missions in the neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of the citizens, it added.

In the advisory, it further added, "Embassy is finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoint without prior intimation."

On Friday, India also managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine with the aim to facilitate the transit of Indians to Romania, Hungary and Poland.

To coordinate the exit of nationals from Ukraine, India also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania.

