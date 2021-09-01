India administers highest ever single-day vaccination with over 1.33 crore doses

India has achieved a new milestone after administering 1.33 crore doses against novel coronavirus in 24 hours.

India has undertaken one of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drives and has so far administered 65.41 crore doses, giving at least one dose to about 46 per cent of its adults.

Out of this, more than 18.3 crore vaccines have been administered in the month of August alone.

India is currently administering three vaccines, the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, known locally as Covishield, Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech and the Russian-made Sputnik V.

With a population of over 136.64 crores, India has recorded less than 50,000 daily new COVID-10 cases reported for 66 continuous days.

The country has conducted over 52.31 crore tests and has a recovery rate of 97.51 per cent.

India's overall COVID-19 caseload on Tuesday reached 3.2 crore. The country reported 460 deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 439,020, the government said.