India a partner for renewable future, says Norway FM Anniken Huitfeldt

The visiting Norway foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt has said India is a "major partner for us" when it comes to a "renewable future".

Her comments come even as Norway has announced it will be joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The joint Indo-French initiative to fight climate change was proposed by PM Modi and is headquartered in Gurugram.

Norway is known for its expertise in areas such as electrification, smart grids, and renewable energy financing which can further support the alliance. 105 countries have signed the ISA Framework Agreement.

In response to a WION question, the visiting minister while terming the Russian invasion of Ukraine a "terrible, breach of international law" pointed out that it "underlines the fact that we need to develop locally produced energy, so this crisis has geopolitical dimension we need to focus on".

The Norwegian announcement to join the ISA comes days before PM travels to Denmark for the second Indo-Nordic summit.

The summit takes place in Copenhagen on May 3 and 4 and will see the participation of all five Nordic countries: Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

